On TV schedule for Friday, July 9
agate

On TV schedule for Friday, July 9

ON TV

Friday, July 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Hawthorn, 11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Carlton, 2:30: a.m. (Saturday)

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, 7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Corn Belt 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, 9 p.m.

CYCLING

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne, 140 miles, 6:30 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., 3 p.m.

NBCSN — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., 5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., 6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped), 9 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Houston OR Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

RUGBY

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney, 6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Canterbury, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — Copa América: Peru vs. Colombia, 3rd Place Match, Brasília, Brazil, 8 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Quarterfinals", 6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London, 8 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Semifinals", 6 a.m. (Saturday)

TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Monaco, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATL: The Stars and Stripes Classic, Atlanta, 7 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

