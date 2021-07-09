On TV schedule for Saturday, July 10

ON TV
Saturday, July 10
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Richmond, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: Round 10, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y., 4 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped), 7:30 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Slinger Speedway, Slinger, Wis., 8 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
CBS — Week 1: From Las Vegas, 1 p.m.
CYCLING
NBC — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 14, Carcassonne to Quillan, 114 miles, 8 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Céret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPYS
ABC — The 2021 ESPYS, 8 p.m.
FISHING
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y., 8 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., 1 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., 2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., 3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., 4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped), 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m.
INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
NBCSN — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC, Minneapolis, 6 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN — UFC 264 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 264 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Texas, 4 p.m.
FOX — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR NY Yankees at Houston OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
RUGBY
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown, 5:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IRU: British and Irish vs. Vodacom (Taped), 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador vs Curaçao, Group A, Frisco, Texas, 5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: Brazil vs Argentina, Final, Rio de Janeiro, 8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Arlington, Texas, 10:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg European Open, Semifinals, 6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Ladies' Championship/Doubles Championship, London, 9 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg European Open, Singles & Doubles Final, 6 a.m. (Sunday)