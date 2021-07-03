 Skip to main content
On TV schedule for Sunday, July 4
agate

On TV schedule for Sunday, July 4

ON TV

Sunday, July 4

AUTO RACING

ESPN — Formula 1: The BWT Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 8:55 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy, 9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy, 10 a.m.

CNBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., 11 a.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, 12 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Europe Sprint Cup, Misano, Italy (Taped), 1 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., 2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Independence Day Spectacular, Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis. (Taped), 7:30 p.m.

CYCLING

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles, 7:30 a.m.

EATING COMPETITION

ESPN — Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y., 12 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y., 3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, 5:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, San Diego, 5 p.m.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC, Hempstead, N.Y., 12:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Washington, 11 a.m.

TBS — San Diego at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Oakland OR Baltimore at LA Angels, 4 p.m.

ESPN — 2021 MLB All-Star Selection Show, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NY Mets at NY Yankees (StatCast), 7 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress), 10:30 p.m.

RUGBY

FS1 — MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC, 6 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: New Orleans at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, 6 a.m. (Monday)

TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Stockholm (Taped), 9 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 5

MLB BASEBALL

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at LA Angels, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montréal, Game 4, 8 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS1 — Copa América: TBD, Semifinal, Rio de Janeiro, 7 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

ESPN — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn., 5 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, 6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, 8 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, 11 a.m.

