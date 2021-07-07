On TV schedule for Thursday, July 8

ON TV
Thursday, July 8
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — ARCA Series: From Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, Calif. (Taped), 6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, 7 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 12, Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes, 99 miles, 7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne, 140 miles, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., 1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., 6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped), 9 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Miami, 12 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (3:30 p.m.), 4 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress), 11 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 2, 9 p.m.
RUGBY
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney, 6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS
TENNIS — WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds", 5 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds", 6 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London, 8 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Quarterfinals", 6 a.m. (Friday)