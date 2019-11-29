SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 8:05 a.m.
BEACH SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Third-Place Match, Luque, Paraguay, 2 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Final, Luque, Paraguay, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPNU — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., 10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., 1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., 4 p.m.
BTN — Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., 6:30 p.m.
FS1 — La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
BTN — North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif., 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
SEC — Air Force at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
SEC — Austin Peay at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
BTN — Michigan State at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
BTN — NCAA Tournament: California (Santa Barbara) at Indiana, Third Round, noon
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — NCAA Selection Special, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Wisconsin vs. Iowa, 8 p.m.
LUGE
NBCSN — FIL: World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (taped), 5:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at NY Giants, 1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins vs. Gloucester (taped), 2:30 p.m.
SKIING
NBC — FIS World Cup: The Killington Cup, Women's Slalom, Killington, Vt., 12:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Super G, Lake Louise, Alberta, 2 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS World Cup: The Killington Cup, Women's Slalom, Killington, Vt. (taped), 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Norwich City, 8:55 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach, 9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United, 11:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — SERIE A: Bologna at Napoli, 11:55 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at VfL Wolfsburg, noon
MONDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBA — Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
NBA — Chicago at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
ESPN — Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at FSV Mainz, 2:30 p.m.
LOCAL
MONDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pulaski at Cato-Meridian, 7 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Newark Valley, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cato-Meridian at Sodus, 6 p.m.
Union Springs at Owego-Apalachin, 6 p.m.
Chittenango at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Port Byron at North Rose-Wolcott, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cato-Meridian at Cortland, 6:30 p.m.
Port Byron at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Weedsport at Tully, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Watkins Glen at Union Springs/Port Byron, 3:30 p.m.