ON TV
SATURDAY
BEACH SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group A, Luque, Paraguay, 11 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ACCN — Bucknell at Syracuse, noon
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia vs. Massachusetts, Semifinal, Montville, Connecticut, noon
FS2 — Florida A&M at Seton Hall, noon
FS2 — Robert Morris at Marquette, 2 p.m.
FS2 — Pennsylvania at Providence, 4 p.m.
BTN — Jacksonville State at Purdue, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — Minnesota at Northwestern, noon
BTN — Illinois at Iowa, noon
CBSSN — Central Florida at Tulane, noon
ESPN — Western Carolina at Alabama, noon
ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at West Virginia, noon
ESPNU — Harvard at Yale, noon
FOX — Penn State at Ohio State, noon
FS1 — Michigan State at Rutgers, noon
SEC — Samford at Auburn, noon
NBC, NBCSN — Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
ABC — UCLA at Southern California, 3:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
CBS — Texas A&M at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Southern Methodist at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
NFL — North Texas at Rice, 3:30 p.m.
SEC — Tennessee (Martin) at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Memphis at South Florida, 4 p.m.
FOX — Purdue at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
CBSSN — Miami at Florida International, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at LSU, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
ABC — Oregon at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Houston at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
SEC — Tennessee at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
FOX — Texas Christian at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Colorado, 10 p.m.
FS1 — Utah at Arizona, 10 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise State at Utah State, 10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Nevada (Reno) at Fresno State
ESPNU — North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T (taped), 10:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, third round, St. Simons, Ga., 1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, third round, Naples, Fla. (taped), 4 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBA — New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Ham, 7:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Juventus at Atalanta, 8:55 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Fortuna Düsseldorf, 9:30 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Union Berlin, 9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal, 9:55 a.m.
NBC — Chelsea at Manchester City, 12:30 p.m.
SKIING
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria (taped), 6 p.m.
---
SUNDAY
CFL FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — Grey Cup: Hamilton vs. Winnipeg, Calgary, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation, Conway, S.C., 10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: North Carolina A&T vs. Eastern Michigan, Montego Bay, Jamaica, noon
ESPN — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Championship, Montville, Connecticut, 1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation, Charleston, S.C., 1 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation, Conway, S.C., 1 p.m.
FS1 — North Florida at Creighton, 2 p.m.
CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Louisiana State vs. Rhode Island, Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Consolation, Montville, Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation, Charleston, S.C., 3:30 p.m.
BTN — Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.
ESPN — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C., 5 p.m.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Seventh Place Game, Charleston, S.C., 6 p.m.
SEC — Lamar at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Utah State vs. North Texas, Montego Bay, Jamaica, 6:30 p.m.
BTN — North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Seventh Place Game, Conway, S.C., 7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C., 8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Nicholls State vs. Maryland (Baltimore County), Montego Bay, Jamaica, 9 p.m.
ESPN2 — MGM Resorts Main Event: Clemson vs. Texas Christian, Semifinal, Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
ESPN — Connecticut at Ohio State, 3 p.m.
ACCN — Oregon at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
SEC — Rutgers at Louisiana State, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPNU — FCS Selection Special, 12:30 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
NBC — ISU Grand Prix: NHK Trophy, Sapporo, Japan (taped), 4 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.