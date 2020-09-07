 Skip to main content
ON TV
agate

ON TV

  • Updated

ON TV

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.

YES — NY Yankees at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

SNY — Baltimore at NY Mets, 7 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, 8 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, noon

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, 7 p.m.

