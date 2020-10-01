ON TV
AUTO RACING
USA — IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ACCN — Campbell at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Brigham Young, 9 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J., 1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, 12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!, 4 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, 5 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 2 p.m.
ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 3 (if necessary), 6:30 p.m.
ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 3 (if necessary), 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!