ON TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — Syracuse at Louisville, 7 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic, 8 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
BTN — Penn State at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., 1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped), 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — The Bahrain International Trophy: From Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club, Riffa, Bahrain, 7:30 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races, noon
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPNU — 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.), 7 p.m.
ESPNU — 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.), 10 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas, 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Montreal at New England, Play-In Game, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, Play-In Game, 9 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, 9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, 12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin, 3 p.m.
