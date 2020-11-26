 Skip to main content
ON TV
agate

ON TV

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPNEWS — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, 9:55 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

FOX — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. Gonzaga, Fort Myers, Fla., 11 a.m.

ESPN — Virginia vs. San Francisco, Uncasville, Conn., 11:30 a.m.

FS1 — Toledo at Xavier, noon

BTN — Ohio at Illinois, 1 p.m.

ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D., 1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Sam Houston State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Kansas vs. St. Joseph's, Fort Myers, Fla., 2 p.m.

ACCN — Bryant at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

BTN — Navy at Maryland, 3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pepperdine vs. UCLA, San Diego, 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Crossover Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D., 4 p.m.

BTN — Southern at Iowa, 5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Grambling State at Arizona, 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Longwood at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

BTN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

FS2 — Eastern Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.

SECN — Valparaiso at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Hartford at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Colorado at Kansas State, 8:30 p.m.

BTN — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — Presbyterian at Clemson, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABC — Iowa State at Texas, noon

FOX — Nebraska at Iowa, 1 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Central Florida at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at Nevada (Las Vegas), 4 p.m.

FOX — Stanford at California, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Second Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped), 12:30 p.m.

TNT — The Match: Champions for Change: Phil Mickelson/Charles Barley vs. Steph Curry/Peyton Manning, Stone Canyon Club, Oro Valley, Ariz., 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace, 2:55 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. at Netherlands, 12:30 p.m.

