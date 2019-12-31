ON TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPNU — East Carolina at Wichita State, 3 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at Southern Methodist, 5 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at Nevada (Las Vegas), 11 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABC — The Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.

ESPN — The Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn, Tampa, Fla., 1 p.m.

ESPN — The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif. (Command Center), 5 p.m.

ESPN — The Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans (Command Center), 8:45 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBC — The Winter Classic: Nashville vs. Dallas, Dallas, 1 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton, 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Southampton, 9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, 12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 2:55 p.m.

