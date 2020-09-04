ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, 8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., 11:30 a.m.
CBS — Lucas Oil Dirt Series: The CMH Diamond Nationals, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped), noon
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, 2 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, 1 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee State at Army, 1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Methodist at Texas State, 4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, Cazeres-Sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle, 87 miles, 8 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, 1 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, 11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, 2 p.m.
NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., 2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, 4 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FOX — San Diego at Oakland, 4 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 5 p.m. OR Washington at Atlanta (7 p.m.)
FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
SNY — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
YES — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Houston OR Arizona at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 7, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: North Macedonia vs. Armenia, League C Group 2, Telekom Arena, Skopje, North Macedonia, 8:50 a.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 11:45 a.m.
ABC — UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2, Laugardalsvöllur Stadium, Reykjavik, Iceland, noon
ABC — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal, 2:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
CBS — NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, 11 a.m.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!