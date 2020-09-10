 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ON TV
agate

ON TV

  • Updated

ON TV

AUTO RACING

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 7 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Second Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., 4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPNU — Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.), 8 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami, 5 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

SNY — NY Mets at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

YES — Baltimore at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

USA — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, 8 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Final, Flushing, noon

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, 4 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News