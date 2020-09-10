ON TV
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 7 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Second Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., 4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPNU — Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.), 8 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami, 5 p.m.
FS1 — Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
SNY — NY Mets at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
YES — Baltimore at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
USA — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, 8 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Final, Flushing, noon
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, 4 p.m.
