ON TV
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — IndyCar: Indy 500 Carb Day, Final Practice, Indianapolis, 11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The KDI Office Technology 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 5 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 10 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, 1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, Final Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo. (taped), 7:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, 1 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Miami at Washington, 6 p.m. OR Toronto at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.)
MLBN — Texas at Seattle, 9 p.m. OR Colorado at LA Dodgers (9:30 p.m.)
FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco, 9:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, 9:45 p.m.
WNBA
CBSSN — Minnesota vs. Phoenix, 10 p.m.
