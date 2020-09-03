 Skip to main content
AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, 8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

CYCLING

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, Millau to Lavaur, 104 miles, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, 9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, 1 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, 11 a.m.

NBCSN — The Kentucky Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Venice (Fla.), 8 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

YES — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, Game 1, 5 p.m.

FS1 — Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

SNY — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m.

YES — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, Game 2, 8 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Oakland OR Colorado at LA Dodgers, 9:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 7, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, TBA

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, League A Group 1, Artemio Franchi Stadium, Florence, Italy, 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, noon

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The WDL Exhibition Event, Brussels (taped), 6 p.m.

