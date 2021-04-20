One killed, two wounded in shooting at grocery store

The name of the victims have not been made public. The two wounded were hospitalized and were conscious and alert.

Wilson has a criminal record and had been taken into custody previously in Nassau County for a mental health evaluation, Ryder said.

Wilson was involved in a shooting in Baltimore seven years to the day before Tuesday's supermarket shooting, records show. According to police, Wilson and another man fired shots at each other and were hospitalized with lower body wounds. Attempted murder charges against Wilson in that case were later dropped, records show.

Wilson was wearing all black and carrying a small handgun as he fled westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, Ryder told reporters at a news conference. He was arrested after officers — many in tactical gear and carrying long guns — converged on a neighborhood in nearby Hempstead, which is east of the grocery store.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran told News that the shooting was "one of the most serious incidents we've had in a very, very long time."

The shooting in West Hempstead followed a rash of recent mass shootings across the county, including one on March 22 that left 10 people dead at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.