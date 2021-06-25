One trophy ignored, Canadiens shift focus to the Stanley Cup

"We got another series coming up," said Weber, who's playing in his first Cup final at age 35. "We've got to win four more games but definitely proud of everybody in that locker room right now and what we've accomplished so far. But definitely still work to be done."

The Canadiens are on one of the more surprising runs in postseason history, erasing a 3-1 deficit against Toronto in the first round, sweeping Winnipeg in the second and shutting down heavily favored Vegas in six games in the third. Only minutes after giving up the series-deciding overtime goal to Artturi Lehkonen, Golden Knights netminder Robin Lehner said: Hell of a team. Works really hard. Sticks with their structure and they have a lot of great players. Everyone underestimates them."

Three-time Cup winner Patrick Sharp, now an NBC Sport analyst, expected Montreal to lose every round. Only after watching Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and his teammates frustrate Vegas did he realize he and so many others were just wrong.

"We should've known better," Sharp said Friday. "It's a team that's got some belief, no question about that, and those teams are often the most dangerous this time of year."