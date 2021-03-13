One year later, NASCAR reflects on a COVID-changed sport

Reigning Cup champ Chase Elliott won at Phoenix in November to clinch his title and is the 5-1 favorite to win Sunday. Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin are all 6-1. Defending race winner Joey Logano is 8-1 and Michael McDowell at his home track is 100-1, the same odds he overcame to win the Daytona 500. ... The Cup Series has had four different winners in four races to start the season but none by active Cup champions. It is the first time since 2008 that a former series champion did not win in the first four races of a season. ... There have been five different winners to start the season 14 times before but not since 2017. The record is 10 different winners in 10 races in 2000. ... There are seven former winners at Phoenix in the field. Harvick leads all drivers with nine victories at Phoenix. ... Jason Biggs, host of "Cherries Wild" on NASCAR broadcast partner Fox, is the grand marshal.