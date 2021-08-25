Only vaccinated personnel in locker rooms on NFL game days

Teams conclude the three-game preseason this weekend. The regular season begins Sept. 9 with Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay hosting Dallas. The first full slate of games is Sept. 12.

While the NFL has returned to in-person media availabilities, none will be in locker rooms. There are news conferences and small group availabilities as long as physical distancing is maintained, and for game days there will be postgame news conferences with coaches and players. Teams that have a room where they are comfortable bringing a player for physically distanced interviews with media have that option. Zoom calls with media no longer are mandatory.

"The decision from the NFL and NFL Players Association to close the locker rooms to independent media in 2021 is disappointing, though not unexpected, given the current state of COVID-19 across the country," said Lindsay Jones of The Athletic, president of the Pro Football Writers of America. "However, the PFWA believes there are ways to safely reopen the locker room to reporters this season, and regaining locker room access in the near future remains our highest priority.