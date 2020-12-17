Ontario mulls how all-Canadian division in NHL might work

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday the province's public health measures shouldn't impact a resumption of activities for the Montreal Canadiens. Quebec is struggling to contain a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Legault said he's had discussions with Canadiens owner Geoff Molson, and the premier added he's confident the NHL has the financial ability to put together measures that would protect teams as virus cases rise.

"I think the stakes are more on the side of what concessions the players will make on their salaries," Legault said. "As far as health standards are concerned, we managed to do it this summer (with all teams in secure zones in Edmonton and Toronto), so I think it will be possible to do it from mid-January."

Manitoba chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin doesn't see the NHL resuming play as a big risk to the public.

"The protocols that they have in place, the frequent testing, the bubble format that they have really possess very minimal risk to the public," he said.

However, Manitoba acting deputy chief provincial public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal wants to know if this is a "reasonable, safe return-to-play program."