Open-wheel racing at peace 25 years after CART/IRL split

"It was us against them and them against us at that time, and you had two years in a row where CART guys came over and won the Indianapolis 500," Tracy said. "I don't think they wanted that to happen again so the yellow came out and that was an easy call. Without the yellow ... ."

CART declared bankruptcy following the 2003 season and although Gerald Forsythe, Kevin Kalkhoven and Paul Gentilozzi tried to reprise the series as the Champ Car World Series, it only lasted four years. Champ Car officially folded in February 2008 and the healing began.

"That era was like Democrats and Republicans are now, it was that divided," Tracy said. "A lot of drivers got more chances than when it was just solidly CART, and with 20, 25 seasons behind us, that's probably the only positive to come out of it. It certainly divided the sport in a way that drove fans away to NASCAR."

IndyCar officials have been trying to woo fans back ever since.

The record book now includes CART/Champ Car stats and after years of small crowds, declining television viewership and consternation about the future of the sport, open-wheel racing is on an upswing.