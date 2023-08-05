Last month, Jeremy Boyer, The Citizen’s longtime executive editor, stepped down after a 19-year career with The Citizen. His departure is a true loss to our community and a gain to the readers of the Syracuse Post-Standard, where he is now covering Syracuse’s City Hall.

For much of his tenure at The Citizen, Jeremy and I worked together in different capacities. For years he edited hundreds of my twice-weekly columns – catching things I might have missed or making sure that what I wrote was tightened up to fit into an 800 word column. His advice was always on point and he had a keen eye as an editor. He gave me great leeway in what I could write about and I don’t ever remember him suggesting not to write about anything particularly, whether it was the goings on at City Hall, the sixth floor of the Cayuga County Legislature, Albany or Washington. On several occasions he also granted me extra space to go long on columns about community leaders who had just passed away.

More importantly, for many, he and I worked together for more than 15 years coordinating local political forums, where he served as the person who asked the questions and I moderated. He clearly had the harder task, having to make sure that questions that he might have for mayoral candidates were not the same from the City Council forum held days before and making sure that questions for candidates in multiple forums for the county Legislature or the Assembly and Senate were not repeated in a way to get canned answers from candidates who appeared in forums later in an election cycle. His questioning often had to be tighter at the end of a forum season, when some candidates, knowing a topic might be asked about, would try to give a scripted “non-answer."

We never discussed his questions in advance and rarely would he even tell me what topics were going to be covered. He wanted to come up with questions that were important for the community and local voters to know answers to. If you represented or wanted to represent the most urban area of the city or rural areas of the county (when dealing with county legislative candidates), he did not shy away from the uncomfortable. His questions were never mean, they were asked with the sole purpose of pinning down views of new candidates or having incumbents defend their records — something that not every candidate appreciated. It was not uncommon for him to ask uncomfortable questions about lake water quality or Native American issues of those in the county or to ask city candidates to explain why city taxpayers shouldn’t pick up costs for services they think their county taxes pay for, such as for economic development.

Jeremy also did something else that few in his position have done consistently — wrote a weekly column that for most of his tenure ran on Thursdays — no easy task for someone who had to also edit everyone else’s work. His columns had a special focus — how the press and, more importantly, The Citizen’s news operation’s, work. He encouraged people to write letters to the editor and still showed how reporting differs from editorial stances. He wanted people to read The Citizen, but just as importantly, to know how important local journalism is.

Hand-in-hand with his “workings of the press” pieces was a deep desire to make sure that the public knew the importance of sunshine laws, freedom of information laws and more importantly why the media, at times, took the heat for directly or indirectly challenging those in power.

As a friend, I also saw him make some tough decisions over time, such as what stories would get limited and/or reduced resources devoted to them. It was no secret that like many newsrooms across the country, his had been decimated by cuts to staff. That meant that time couldn’t always be given to long investigative pieces, even though I think if he had his way, The Citizen would produce 50 a year.

Finally, one other thing about Jeremy Boyer, despite his somewhat quiet and shy demeanor to some outside the newsroom, is that he enjoyed the people he works with in the newsroom. He was proud of every person who won regional and state awards for their journalism and would tout their success on this page. He didn’t do this to pat himself on the back as their editor, but to really praise a journalist who often worked long hours for low pay. His reporters often arrived at The Citizen with little or no experience, were trained by him and went on to larger papers or other jobs

I’m happy for Jeremy as he moves on in his career. We were lucky to have had him for nearly two decades — almost a 10th of the lifespan of this newspaper over two plus centuries — fighting to make sure the people got the news whether they wanted to read it or not or whether it was good or bad from their perspective. In the end, he did his job and we are all better from it.