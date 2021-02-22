Althoff: Imagining a Trump presidential library

Picture it: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library and Museum. Visit the Gallery of Tweets and the Wing of "Perfect" Calls. Snap a souvenir selfie of yourself carting off a replica of Nancy Pelosi's podium before chowing down on "Bigly Burgers" at the Covfefe Cafe.

I'll be there. Just as I will someday visit Barack Obama's and President Joe Biden's libraries. Just as I have walked through each of the 13 presidential museums administered by the National Archives save for Lyndon B. Johnson's (Austin, Texas) — which I shall rectify post-pandemic.

In addition to their caches of precious documents, presidential libraries pay tribute to the accomplishments and flaws of our chief executives — and celebrate the cities and towns across the nation from whence they came. My impression is that these museums are fair to their subjects, and it is my hope that the libraries to come for our 44th, 45th and 46th presidents continue this trend.

However, Trump turned untruth not just into an art form but a weapon, and the Archives faces the tremendous task of fashioning a faithful narrative of his years in office: good, bad and very ugly.