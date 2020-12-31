An elegy for ash trees

I’ve come to appreciate Ash’s colonizing impulse especially at meadow edges with generous sunlight. Nearby along a road that runs between sprawling fields of corn and wheat, where hedgerows are continually bulldozed away, Ash trees will stoutly sentry up to patrol their last frontier—the scrub land too ditchy and close to the road for planting corn. Ash seedlings, hearty and decay resistant, sprout among sumac and honeysuckle, multi-flora rose and the occasional wild cherry, and when established will count for roughly three of every five trees, sheltering the furry and feathered creatures that used to hide in hedgerows.

I first heard about the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) maybe fifteen years ago, learning that a jewel-green beetle, native to the Far East and reportedly brought here in lumber shipments, threatened to devastate the American Ash population, possibly bring it to the brink of extinction, like Elm and American Chestnut. It was one more grim news item, another fact to take into account about a world in which much of what we knew and took for granted was disappearing — algae-free water, vivid coral reefs, solid glaciers. The news came in a way that’s become a too-frequent pattern, a warning that the familiar is threatened, we better learn about it, pay attention, change behavior, while at the same time we’re told about the government’s response. In this case US Department of Agriculture personnel were monitoring Ash trees across the Midwest and Northeast and studying possible remedies, issuing rules to quarantine lumber and firewood, even mulch chips, to keep insect-riddled wood from moving across state lines. The seesawing nature of such reports — the situation is grim but officials are responding — can unsettle and falsely assure, exasperate and numb us to inaction. We see it playing out with some responses to Covid news and guidance: anxiety, indifference, defiance.