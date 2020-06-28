Auburn/Cayuga NAACP: Cayuga County legislator should resign over BLM comments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) condemns the recent comments made by Legislator Andrew Dennison and calls for his immediate resignation from office. In a time when our country is experiencing political and racial unrest, elected officials should carry themselves with respect for the citizens they represent. They should join with those citizens to author hope and to be about the work of systemic change.

In a letter to the editor, Cato’s elected legislator Andrew Dennison shared his true divisive beliefs. The language and outbursts are unbecoming of an elected official.

At a time when the City of Auburn and Cayuga County are featured in “Good Morning America” as an example of peaceful protests and demonstrations, Legislator Dennison chooses to promote hate and disunity by calling Cayuga County residents “idiots” and stating that Black lives do not matter.

In his letter, Legislator Dennison recklessly disseminates false information, relying on some of the worst racist tropes that have plagued our nation since the days of slavery and Jim Crow. He paints African Americans as a monolith of criminal violence and as a threat to White society.