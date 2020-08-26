Auburn/Cayuga NAACP: Dennison continues to foment division

The Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is appalled at the continuous misguided behavior and attitude displayed by Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison. Legislator Dennison’s race-baiting, divisive tactics and disregard for human decency set a dangerous precedent for Cayuga County residents, especially people of color.
In a July 30 letter to the editor, Ira, Conquest and Cato’s elected legislator, Andrew Dennison, contemplates whether he should sue The Citizen, Gwen Webber-McLeod and Auburn/Cayuga NAACP President Eliezer Hernández for calling him a racist. Mr. Dennison’s attack on a prominent African American trailblazer and business owner in the Auburn community, Gwen Webber-McLeod, is an example of his misguided attempts to continue to race bait and ultimately bring harm to Mrs. Webber-McLeod’s family and people of color in Cayuga County.
Since Mr. Dennison’s original letter to the editor, Cayuga County has experienced a rise in racism, including vandalism against a Black Lives Matter sign in front of Westminster Presbyterian Church, a string of vandalized and stolen signs from family homes, and an increase in hateful rhetoric on social media.
Mr. Dennison alleges that his free speech has been challenged. Mr. Dennison has every right to express himself. But as an elected official, he is accountable for his speech and actions to the citizenry of Cayuga County. Mr. Dennison began his first letter (published June 26) by stating, “Some people may think I am a racist but I am not a racist”, and yet his conduct has been demonstrably racist and unbecoming of an elected official.
Furthermore, Mr. Dennison states that President Hernández is a liar because Mr. Dennison was not referring to Cayuga County residents as “idiots.” Yet, his statement made no distinction among supporters of racial justice and made no mention of the peaceful demonstrations in Cayuga County or the ongoing collaborative work for change (in which he has been notably absent). Instead, he made sweeping generalizations. Speaking to the readers of a Cayuga County newspaper, he wrote, “You’re just as big of an idiot ...” while misrepresenting the work for racial justice.
Mr. Dennison’s responsibility is to speak for his Cayuga County residents. He has no business referring to anything outside of Cayuga County when using his legislative assigned email, except in the context of Cayuga County business. He should use his private email and represent himself as a private citizen. The misuse of legislative emails is an ethics violation that should be investigated by the Legislature.
Cayuga County legislators receive $13,000 a year for four years ($52,000). In addition, legislators receive an additional stipend of $2,000 for chairing a committee. Until recently, Mr. Dennison chaired the Judicial and Public Safety Committee. Mr. Dennison has decided to spend taxpayer money to spew hate and rally a base against Cayuga County residents.
Clearly, Mr. Dennison should learn from members of his own party. For example, past Cayuga County Chairperson Michael Chapman represented the Ira, Conquest and Cato community with respect and honor. Mr. Chapman attended events such as the NAACP Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Millennium Luncheon and spoke about unity.
Two other current political figures that should serve as role models for Mr. Dennison are Assemblyman Gary Finch and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck.
For many years Assemblyman Finch has been in the forefront combating the inequities in Cayuga County. Assemblyman Finch knows when to put politics aside and stand tall against injustices. Finch was the first politician to call Mr. Dennison out on his racist views.
After the NAACP called out Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck for endorsing the New York State Sheriff’s Association 10 legislative proposals, Sheriff Scheck showed his leadership by meeting with the NAACP, the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, and the Auburn Human Rights Commission to better understand our concerns. Mr. Dennison, this is leadership.
Perhaps, Mr. Dennison should focus on what he was elected to do, serve his community and attend to the needs of the county. Mr. Dennison, here are some important concerns in Cayuga County that you can focus on:
• Mental health issues and drug overdoses: Dr. Adam Duckett, the County coroner, reported on Aug. 11, in a Facebook post, that “We have already surpassed total suicides in our community compared to last year, with the current total at 6. We had surpassed drug overdoses already, with 15 confirmed and a few cases pending which will likely make the number higher.” Legislator Dennison, what is the Legislature doing to address these issues in our community? What legislation have you proposed to slow the suicide and drug overdose in our county?
• COVID-19 active cases in Cayuga County: Since Mr. Dennison’s letter on July 30, there have been a total of 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County as reported by the Cayuga County Health Department press releases. Legislator Dennison, what are you doing to get the message out to the community to actively follow the CDC rules of wearing masks and social distancing? What ideas have you offered to the Legislature to support a healthy, safe and economically thriving community?
• Supporting School Districts in Reopening: School districts in Cayuga County are working around the clock to implement safety plans for school opening. In the midst of COVID-19, school openings are at the mercy of the health department to support them in testing and contact tracing. Legislator Dennison, what are you doing to support your school districts?
Finally Mr. Dennison, the taxpayers demand that you begin to provide them with the service they pay you for. Writing letters that are divisive in nature is not what you were elected for. It is clear that Legislator Dennison is unfit to serve the Ira, Conquest and Cato communities. Legislator Dennison must resign immediately.
Dr. Eliezer Hernández submitted this column on behalf of the Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP, of which he is the president.
