Auburn/Cayuga NAACP: Dennison continues to foment division

Two other current political figures that should serve as role models for Mr. Dennison are Assemblyman Gary Finch and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck.

For many years Assemblyman Finch has been in the forefront combating the inequities in Cayuga County. Assemblyman Finch knows when to put politics aside and stand tall against injustices. Finch was the first politician to call Mr. Dennison out on his racist views.

After the NAACP called out Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck for endorsing the New York State Sheriff’s Association 10 legislative proposals, Sheriff Scheck showed his leadership by meeting with the NAACP, the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, and the Auburn Human Rights Commission to better understand our concerns. Mr. Dennison, this is leadership.

Perhaps, Mr. Dennison should focus on what he was elected to do, serve his community and attend to the needs of the county. Mr. Dennison, here are some important concerns in Cayuga County that you can focus on: