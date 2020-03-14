Auburn mayor, Cayuga County chair: We all have a role in COVID-19 response

As the chair of the Cayuga County Legislature in collaboration with the Cayuga County Health Department and city of Auburn mayor and council, we want to inform the community of the steps we have been taking to address local concerns about 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Correspondence with local first responders, health care providers, Auburn Community Hospital, school superintendents, presidents of both Cayuga Community College and Wells College, our county Legislature, Auburn City Council, local state representatives and various state officials has been taking place routinely.

The New York state governor released guidance on Thursday, March 12, on mass gatherings. This was put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across New York state, but also to ensure that those individuals who are susceptible to infections illnesses (e.g. older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, diabetes) NOT attend large gatherings.