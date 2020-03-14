Auburn mayor, Cayuga County chair: We all have a role in COVID-19 response

As the chair of the Cayuga County Legislature in collaboration with the Cayuga County Health Department and city of Auburn mayor and council, we want to inform the community of the steps we have been taking to address local concerns about 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Correspondence with local first responders, health care providers, Auburn Community Hospital, school superintendents, presidents of both Cayuga Community College and Wells College, our county Legislature, Auburn City Council, local state representatives and various state officials has been taking place routinely.
The New York state governor released guidance on Thursday, March 12, on mass gatherings. This was put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across New York state, but also to ensure that those individuals who are susceptible to infections illnesses (e.g. older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, diabetes) NOT attend large gatherings.
We want to remind residents of Cayuga County and the city of Auburn that we all share the responsibility of protecting the health of ourselves and the community by complying with recommendations. Public health officials are recommending that we implement social distancing strategies at this moment. This means cancelling of school field trips, concerts/plays, conferences/meetings, sporting events, travel for business or pleasure, etc.
The health department is working diligently on monitoring of individuals who are quarantined and the individuals who have been tested.
We understand that life is going to be different for all of us during this time. State and local governments are taking steps to minimize the impact to our community. Foremost is our concern for public health and working to reduce exposures and illness.
Aileen M. McNabb-Coleman is chair of the Cayuga County Legislature and Michael D. Quill is mayor of the city of Auburn