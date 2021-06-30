Auburn police and fire departments: Use caution, courtesy with fireworks

The members of the Auburn police and Fire departments would like to take this opportunity to address some issues surrounding the use and possession of fireworks. With the reduction of Covid-19 restrictions, many families are looking forward to getting outside to enjoy the weather and their families as well as to celebrate. Often times these celebrations include the use of fireworks which can be fun if used safely and properly and in consideration of our neighbors. Please follow these safety tips:
• Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks. Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting
• A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children
• Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show
• Wear safety glasses when using fireworks
• Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away
• Do not hold fireworks in your hand
• Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles; (Do NOT ignite fireworks on city streets)
• Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water before your discard it
• After purchasing fireworks, always store them in a cool, dry place
• When using fireworks always have a connected hose, bucket of water, or other water source nearby
• Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place them in a metal trashcan away from any building or combustible materials until the next day
• Ensure all pets and animals are away from fireworks noise
• Be conscientious of your neighbors and remember the noise, lights, and smoke may be alarming or disruptive to some, so choose your location and time of day appropriately
According to the New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services webpage on Fire Prevention and Control, the following are the laws surrounding legal fireworks in New York State:
New York State Law allows for the sale and use of a specific category of consumer fireworks known as Sparkling Devices.
• Sparkling devices: Ground based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks and or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise and smoke. The law limits the type, size and construction of Sparkling Devices and requires that these devices must be hand held or mounted on a base or spike and be limited in sizes that range from 1 to 500 grams of pyrotechnic composition
• Important Notes: Sales of sparkling devices by certified permanent and specialty retailers can only occur from June 1 to July 5 and Dec. 26 to Jan. 2. Sales of sparkling devices by certified temporary stands or tents can only occur from June 20 to July 5 and Dec. 26 to Jan. 2.
• All other types of consumer fireworks, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners and aerial devices, remain illegal statewide.
Shawn I. Butler is Auburn police chief; and Mark Fritz is Auburn fire chief