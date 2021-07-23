Auburn school board: We're committed to earning community trust

The mission of the Auburn Enlarged City School District is to develop citizens that are capable of meeting the challenges of their future by providing equitable, fiscally sound educational opportunities necessary to develop confident life-long learners. The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education acknowledges that we are not able to meet this mission without the trust and support of our community. We need to be all in for Auburn.
The board of education recognizes that the board meeting that took place on Tuesday, July 20, was not our finest moment as a district. Our parents, employees, community members, and especially our students, deserve so much better from us. Emotions were running high, around many legitimate and specific concerns, but the biggest concern is people feeling like they are not being heard. After the extremely difficult year that our students, parents and employees faced, we must do better.
Communication is always difficult, but even more so when so much of it was spent over screens instead of face-to-face.
Our community has always been the strength of our district. Time and time again, when our students are in need, the community has stepped up for us. From approval of budgets, our current capital project, fundraisers for our boosters and PTAs, or the countless hours spent volunteering in our schools; we are deeply appreciative of that support and do not take it for granted. We know that not every community is as fortunate.
Earning the trust and support of our community is an ongoing process, and one that needs to be improved. Over the coming weeks and months, we will be providing multiple opportunities, better than the one offered Tuesday evening, for our community to be heard.
We feel that this is an urgent matter and as such, the first opportunity to listen to community concerns and begin this conversation will be Wednesday, July 28, at 7 p.m. at Auburn High School.
More details will be announced in the coming days, but we will follow a "Community Café" style format, and the entire event will be about listening to community concerns. If this is not a time that works for you, please rest assured that there will be additional opportunities and formats in the future.
We remain deeply committed to working with our community to bring all of its strengths, passions, energy, intelligence and creativity to bear for our students. We know that for any differences we have with one another as individuals, we all share the goal of ensuring every one of our students reach their full potential.
Again, we look forward to listening to your concerns and ideas on how we can better serve our community on Wednesday, July 28, at 7 p.m. at Auburn High School.