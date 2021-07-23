Auburn school board: We're committed to earning community trust

The mission of the Auburn Enlarged City School District is to develop citizens that are capable of meeting the challenges of their future by providing equitable, fiscally sound educational opportunities necessary to develop confident life-long learners. The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education acknowledges that we are not able to meet this mission without the trust and support of our community. We need to be all in for Auburn.

The board of education recognizes that the board meeting that took place on Tuesday, July 20, was not our finest moment as a district. Our parents, employees, community members, and especially our students, deserve so much better from us. Emotions were running high, around many legitimate and specific concerns, but the biggest concern is people feeling like they are not being heard. After the extremely difficult year that our students, parents and employees faced, we must do better.

Communication is always difficult, but even more so when so much of it was spent over screens instead of face-to-face.