Auburn school district: 'We need to support one another'

During these uncertain times, the Auburn Enlarged City School District and its Board of Education want to express its heartbreak over the unnecessary and tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement in Minneapolis. We are a nation in the midst of turmoil and attempts to raise the national consciousness and conscience regarding equal treatment and justice under the law. Here in Auburn, we are not immune from the turmoil or the need to continue in our quest for equality. We are compelled to acknowledge the local unrest this is causing to our families here in Auburn, especially the African American community.

The mission of the Auburn Enlarged City School District is to develop citizens that are capable of meeting the challenges of their future by providing equitable, fiscally sound educational opportunities necessary to develop confident life-long learners. Every student in the Auburn Enlarged City School District is valued regardless of race, color, gender, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, or disability.