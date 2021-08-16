Backus: Appreciate health care workers by getting vaccinated

It is for that reason after reviewing the recent uptick of pediatric cases and guidance from the Center for Disease Control, along with discussions with our medical team, Oswego Health recommends that all people, including children, resume masking indoors in congregate settings.

I am aware that the masking of students has become a political hot button topic. The conversation centers on parental choice when it comes to sending children to school with a masking requirement. Schools as publicly funded entities must find that balance between doing what is right for the taxpayer and what is right for the education of students. I would like to think that the health and safety of students fit right in-between.

This is even more personal for me as my wife is an educator and our children are elementary age. Our kids are not yet eligible for the vaccine. They have been diligent about masking when in public, congregate settings. Certainly, they’d prefer to be without masks, but they also understand the extraordinary times they are growing up in.

It is that thought process that I hope people will consider as we head toward the fall and think about bringing together unvaccinated children through no fault of their own. From my desk, the biggest concern I have beyond the health and well-being of my family is what was shared with me from an ICU nurse this week.