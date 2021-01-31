Balter: Stop reinforcing Katko's lies

I know there are those who hoped that Rep. John Katko's recent vote on impeachment marked some kind of new approach to representing the people of NY-24. Unfortunately, his statement on President Biden’s first week in office, assures us he is the same bad faith GOP creature he’s always been.
I appreciate the editorial board’s effort to call out Katko’s twisting of what unity means. This is a very important point. Unity doesn't mean agreeing with Republican positions. Unity means working in good faith; honestly debating ideas; and treating each other, the public, and our democracy with respect. Katko’s statement, of course, doesn't do any of that.
Unfortunately, it’s not new for Katko to use illegitimate Republican Party talking points to protect himself politically and mislead voters. This is a tactic he’s regularly employed throughout his tenure in office while hypocritically decrying partisanship. In fact, he was in peak tactical form when you endorsed him last fall.
The editorial board’s recent criticism of Katko is noteworthy for what it omits. You failed to call out an even more pernicious part of Katko’s statement — his mischaracterization of Biden’s policy agenda as “far-left.” This is one of Katko’s favorite tactics and it's just as dishonest now as it was when he did it in his campaign. The actions Biden has taken, the policies to which Katko is referring, are majority American positions. What your critique of Katko’s statement should have included is the following. A $15 minimum wage has 67% support. Stopping the building of the border wall has 58% support. Protecting DACA has 74% support. A pathway to citizenship for undocumented people has 75% support. As always, Katko holds a minority position and lies to the public by insisting it's a mainstream position.
It is no surprise that Rep. John Katko continues his campaign of disinformation and misrepresentation. And while it is disappointing that the editorial board doesn’t address it, it is also not surprising given that you yourselves have characterized majority American positions as far-left and too progressive for this district. The problem is there is no evidence to support that characterization. In fact, this district is about as politically mainstream as it gets — that’s how we earn the label “swing district” — and thus we align with majority American views. By perpetuating the narrative that majority views are too “left” for our district, you are reinforcing Katko’s mischaracterization of what the public wants and needs. That is not only misinforming the public, it is also damaging to our efforts to get these important policies passed.
I hope that going forward, you will reevaluate your own assessment of these issues and the messages that you convey to our community about them. Your role as a community newspaper is not to reinforce the rhetoric of our elected officials; it is to hold them to account, scrutinize everything they say and do, and provide thoughtful and accurate information to the public. The health of our democracy depends on you.
Dana Balter was the Democratic nominee for the 24th Congressional District seat in the 2018 and 2020 elections.