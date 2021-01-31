Balter: Stop reinforcing Katko's lies

It is no surprise that Rep. John Katko continues his campaign of disinformation and misrepresentation. And while it is disappointing that the editorial board doesn’t address it, it is also not surprising given that you yourselves have characterized majority American positions as far-left and too progressive for this district. The problem is there is no evidence to support that characterization. In fact, this district is about as politically mainstream as it gets — that’s how we earn the label “swing district” — and thus we align with majority American views. By perpetuating the narrative that majority views are too “left” for our district, you are reinforcing Katko’s mischaracterization of what the public wants and needs. That is not only misinforming the public, it is also damaging to our efforts to get these important policies passed.