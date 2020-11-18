Balyszak: Honor the victims of the Holodomor

More online For more information, visit www.holodomorct.org.

And although Ukraine is known as the "Breadbasket of Europe," enough grain was exported to buy machinery for USSR's modernization and military buildup that could've fed the entire population of Ukraine for nearly two years.

In November 1932 Stalin sent in at least 25,000 troops and Bolshevik zealots to seal Ukraine's borders to prevent food from being brought in and to prevent any peasants from leaving unless they had an internal passport.

This prevented the peasants from leaving their villages in search of food, which condemned them to die by starvation.

And if anyone took "any" grain, etc., they'd be shot or sent to Siberia for 10 years.

I’ll list just a few accounts documented by some Holodomor survivors. Many ate leaves, grasses, killed dogs, cats, mice, frogs, birds, etc. Others, who had gone mad with hunger, resorted to cannibalism and some dug up the dead. Parents sometimes even ate their own children.

Yes, it was that bad!