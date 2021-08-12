Basu: Thinking of Andrew Cuomo's father

It said Cuomo and/or his senior staff took retaliatory actions against at least one former employee for going public. It said his executive chamber fostered a "toxic" workplace that created a hostile work environment. It said multiple state and federal laws, and internal policies were broken or violated by his actions and those of the Executive Chamber.

Cuomo's defenses made me squirm for another reason. I had enormous respect for his late father, Mario Cuomo, whom I used to cover as a reporter for the Albany Knickerbocker News. My late husband, Rob Borsellino, covered him for the Albany Times Union. He and the late Cuomo were on friendlier terms, and the governor used to jab at Rob at news conferences with retorts like, "That's a dumb question even for you, Borsellino." They'd both laugh and then Mario Cuomo wrote a nice introduction to a section of Rob's book. I've been wondering what Mario Cuomo — in my view, an ethical politician fiercely loyal to his family — would have had to say about this.

When Andrew Cuomo said he was used to touching state troopers when he walked past them as a way of signaling he saw them, I was thinking his father might have done that innocently. But if you read the report on his son, it was less innocent.