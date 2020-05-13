Berlucchi: ACH taking all precautions in resuming elective surgeries

• American College of Surgeons

• American Society of Anesthesiologists

• Association of periOperative Registered Nurses

• American Hospital Association

To ensure patients can have elective surgeries as soon as safely possible, the following process developed by the NYS Department of Health will guide patients and staff on how Elective Surgery and other health care will be prioritized and scheduled:

• General hospitals should establish a prioritization policy committee consisting of surgery, anesthesia and nursing leadership to develop a prioritization strategy appropriate to the immediate patient needs.

• Hospitals must test all patients receiving outpatient elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures for COVID-19 and patients must test negative for COVID-19 using a molecular assay for detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA prior to any such surgery or procedure. The test must be administered no more than three days prior to the surgery or procedure. Hospitals should counsel patients to maintain social distancing as described in the directive for the 14 days before the surgery or procedure.