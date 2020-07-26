Berlucchi: Keep up the fight against COVID-19

Friday, July 24, 2020, marked Auburn Community Hospital’s 137th day of COVID-­‐19 care and our community healthcare response. These last several months have been an extremely difficult time for our patients, our employees, and the community. As we reflect back over this pandemic, there are some things that we are very proud of as well. As a public health official, I am very proud of the infection control response that has made our hospital, nursing home and clinics, some of the safest places in the region. We are proud of our staff that volunteered for the newly created respiratory clinic for the community and also those who volunteered to serve in New York City during this difficult time. We are proud of our telemedicine efforts we implemented for all of the primary care practices that provided immediate access for patients to prevent any gaps in medical care. We are enormously proud of the quality of care that we provide for our patients every single day despite these unusual challenges. Finally, we are proud of the partnerships and the cooperation we experienced with numerous community and state and federal representatives, especially the daily collaboration we have with the Cayuga County Health Department. These collaborative relationships can be a model for all communities in our state and country.