Berlucchi: Keep up the fight against COVID-19

Friday, July 24, 2020, marked Auburn Community Hospital’s 137th day of COVID-‐19 care and our community healthcare response. These last several months have been an extremely difficult time for our patients, our employees, and the community. As we reflect back over this pandemic, there are some things that we are very proud of as well. As a public health official, I am very proud of the infection control response that has made our hospital, nursing home and clinics, some of the safest places in the region. We are proud of our staff that volunteered for the newly created respiratory clinic for the community and also those who volunteered to serve in New York City during this difficult time. We are proud of our telemedicine efforts we implemented for all of the primary care practices that provided immediate access for patients to prevent any gaps in medical care. We are enormously proud of the quality of care that we provide for our patients every single day despite these unusual challenges. Finally, we are proud of the partnerships and the cooperation we experienced with numerous community and state and federal representatives, especially the daily collaboration we have with the Cayuga County Health Department. These collaborative relationships can be a model for all communities in our state and country.
As “the dog days of summer” continue, we are witnessing a significant increase in the number of coronavirus cases across the country and even in our region. We understand that even one employee who gets sick can dramatically affect that medical care that we provide. We have therefore challenged each and every one of our staff to be role models in their homes and communities to prevent transmission of COVID-‐19. We have asked them to be leaders in social distancing and mask wearing not only in the hospital, but in their off hours when they are living their normal lives.
In order to further prevent transmission and spread of COVID-‐19, we are also asking every person in our community to continue to practice social distancing, hand hygiene, and proper mask wearing. We strongly believe that by implementing these measures we will save lives and prevent our loved ones from getting sick.
At Auburn Community Hospital, we fully understand that the battle against coronavirus is not something that we can win by ourselves, and therefore we are depending on our community to make a pledge to prevent transmission over the next several months. We simply cannot let our guards down.
Auburn Community Hospital is extremely proud of the people that we serve, our amazing employees, and the faith our community has placed in our health care system. Please join us in our pledge to be tireless advocates for wearing masks and practicing social distancing so together we can return to some sense of normalcy.
Scott Berlucchi is president and CEO of Auburn Community Hospital
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!