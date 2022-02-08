Berry: The disappearance of what we know

As many people start to celebrate African American/Black History Month, there are streams of public opinion, even in Auburn and Cayuga County, that would rather diminish or erase the history of folks that are supposed to be celebrated this month. There is the ongoing local issue regarding certain books in the Auburn Enlarged City School District High School Library, which, by the way, is part of a public educational system emboldened by New York state to teach the truth about American history and the people who made it. It is not emboldened to teach revisionist aberrations of historical fact or succumb to efforts to delete or diminish learning.

The school district via its appointed executive leadership, as well as elected school board members, is positioned and supposed to be formatted to provide educational learning opportunities to and for ALL enrolled students. The district is not empowered to provide education at the wishes of a select group of parents who may be influenced by issues promulgated by alt-right national groups that have a pre-arranged agenda fueled by the notion of making America great again. Or, making great again, a country that is mired in, and refuses to acknowledge, changing demographics, the history of contributions by non-white people and the errors not only in judgment but more so in documentable evidence reflecting illegal and injurious deeds consistently perpetrated by ancestors.

A case can be made that those ancestral sins are (unfortunately) borne by their descendants who (unfortunately) opt to continue denying access to full opportunities for all. Such individuals are prone to govern and even legislate policies that obstruct inclusion. These folks disdain welcoming everyone to the doors of opportunity and rather build obstacles to the attainment of equal rights. Such actions deny or overlook Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s sense of equity that he preached regarding equal ability to societal manifestations of privilege and social justice. Intriguingly, such folks found reason to pause as they extolled the achievements and legacy of King in January even as they trampled on his story.

Possibly, a visit to the Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, that chronicles the more “than 4,400 African American men, women, and children [who] were hanged, burned alive, shot, drowned and beaten to death by white mobs between 1877 and 1950” may open closed eyes. Or maybe such knowledge of American history may be too real; may pose an undeniable, potent and viable educational threat to the fragile minds of high school students. Quite possibly, a visit to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington may elicit a more thoughtful understanding and knowledge of another devastating historical event. Another global event that should remind us of what humans are capable of doing to other humans. But again, fragile, and supposedly vulnerable, high school minds may not have the capacity to manage such informational truths.

While I have often suggested that America is rapidly moving towards its own version of apartheid, I will now suggest that there is a new silent majority. For whatever reason, those folks who stand for justice and social equity have been silent; have been uninvolved; have been too busy; have been hoping that the threats to democracy and participation in all aspects of human endeavors are not denied or excluded because of race, culture, ethnicity or gender identification.

Soon, just as the first wave of a “silent majority” raised its power of self-determination and swept the country’s consciousness, there will be another American re-awakening. There will be another yet different “silent majority” to stand. These patriots will endeavor to hear, respect and embrace differences but not sustain any movement that is platformed on denying recognition, presence or involvement by those folks who continue to be the ongoing subject of racial animus and injustice.

So, this month, celebrate and maintain the African American presence in all phases of American history, culture and everyday life. This February of 2022 expects nothing less.

William E. Berry Jr. is the CEO and publisher of the literary and visual arts journal aaduna and chairs the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace Board of Directors.

