Berry: The hypocrisy of righteousness

A reasonable person might surmise current issues impacting the Auburn school system have not been long-standing concerns. Recent rambunctious, disruptive school board meetings are new. Concerned residents have misdirected Auburn meetings to be akin to other school board meetings nationwide. Threats, shouting and a police presence to ensure public safety is not the ordinary characteristics for Auburn school board meetings. It is not the “Auburn Cayuga Approach.” Character assassination, vile and often racist diatribes on social media, screaming, phone-taping of conversation, bullying and offers to take disagreements to the parking lot now reign. And with the most heinous statements, especially on social media sites, directed at the only two people of color on the school board, a Hispanic male and African American woman, who are both terminally degreed educators, one can reasonably question whether or not there is a caste mentality at play and the villainous weaponization of offensive tactics.

Both sides of the AECSD “debate” center on the appointment of Black and Brown professionals to an overwhelmingly sameness of school personnel. There is gross evidence of disparity in the racial make-up of the AECSD at all levels from teachers to building leaders to the superintendent’s executive staff. Racial homogeneity is routinely maintained by BOE appointments. Interestingly, there is no articulation for diversity, equity or inclusion from residents who falsely assess these concepts as an affront to sameness. Based on the acrimony over DEI, one may opine that the overarching control of employment practices is the exclusive providence of two individuals who by birth, do not look like the majority of their critics, their school board colleagues, or district administration. Presently, there are folks who perceive equity concerns as derisive and harmful to their children even as the majority of the community realize students should never be used as props to advance a particular educational agenda. It becomes unfortunate when the mantle of not being a racist is born on the shoulders of children due to their familial association and parental influences. In that same vein, it is uncivil to denigrate anyone based on their religious convictions, affiliation or persuasion. This stance should also be the cornerstone of gender issues. While anyone can disavow another’s life position, it is misguided to place that person on the altar of social media shaming or persecution.