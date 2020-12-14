Bill of Rights Day: We keep our freedoms by teaching them

Did you know Dec. 15 is “Bill of Rights Day”? If the answer is no, you’re not alone. Most Americans are barely aware of it.

Sadly, that’s not surprising. Most of us would fail the U.S. citizenship exam. Few can name more than one or two First Amendment rights or more than a few rights in the entire first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution. That is a serious problem, especially at a time when lawsuits nationwide ask judges to reform criminal justice or to stop states from discriminating against religious gatherings.

It doesn’t have to be this way, though. And fortunately, different kinds of organizations are addressing Americans’ lack of civic knowledge in unique ways.

Take Constituting America, founded by actor Janine Turner, and co-led by Cathy Gillespie. Very few organizations engage students to teach one another, but Constituting America is one of them. It encourages multimedia peer education through its We the Future contest. A student may create a TikTok video, a song or a work of art to help other kids understand their American rights and responsibilities.