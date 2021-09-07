Blom: Afghan people need our support and love

I am the foster parent for three remarkable Afghan refugee youth through the UNHCR Unaccompanied Refugee Minors program. They are super achievers, high honor roll students despite the language difficulties, accomplished soccer players, community volunteers and just all around nice guys. People ask me how they are doing. I tell them that as always they are strong and resilient. But they are very worried for their family and friends and heartbroken for the women of their homeland. They are disappointed that they United States was negotiating with the Taliban rather than the Afghan government. They are sad, but grateful that over 100,000 people were rescued. They are frustrated by people who say that 20 years was enough not realizing that in these past 20 years, things had improved a great deal, especially for women. But they continue to work hard, smile and stay focused.

When we allow terrorism to take root in a country that is not strong enough to protect itself it eventually affects us. We learned this after World War I when we left Germany in ruins allowing Hitler to come to power. (After World War II, we learned something and helped rebuild Germany and make then an ally). We learned this after Vietnam when tens of thousands of Vietnamese people risked their lives to arrive on our shores by boat. We learned this in Nicaragua and Guatemala when we provided violent governments with arms to terrorize their own people, leaving families so scared for their lives and the lives of their children that they would risk starvation and exhaustion to walk thousands of miles hoping for safety and a decent job in the United States. We learned this after bombing Iraq, an industrialized country, back to the 18th century, and we left, leaving tens of thousands fleeing to Syria to avoid the terrorists only to have the terrorists follow them into Syria, another country unable to defend itself and refugees from both countries poured into other countries, hoping to save their lives and their families’ lives.