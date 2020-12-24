Blom: Finding peace and purpose this Christmas

Two thousand years ago, according to the Christian story, a young Middle Eastern couple traveled across the desert. It was a long and sweaty journey and when they arrived at their destination they found that there were no rooms available and they had to sleep in the straw among the animals in the stable What makes this story unique is that the woman was pregnant in a time when women had no rights and she was not even married to the man she was traveling with! And even more remarkable, according to the story, is that both dirty shepherds from the fields and opulent wise men from the Orient traveled to meet this poor child born in such a lowly place to an unmarried couple. And then even more astounding was that the ruler of the nation heard about this baby who was born in squalor wrapped in dirty linen and was so afraid that the baby would undermine his leadership that he ordered all young male babies killed.

But the most important part of this story is what became of the baby. According to the Christian Scriptures, the baby grew to be a man who healed the sick, fed the poor, chastised the rich and those who made money off the backs of other people’s hard labor, instead telling them to care for the least among them. He ate with aliens, strangers, the hated, the ugly, the poor, those who worked and those who didn’t work, those who were Jewish and those who were not. Homosexuality was common but he never spoke about it though he did say to treat others as you would like to be treated. He engaged with people of other, despised, faith traditions and used them as examples of good behavior because they stopped to help someone in need or turned around to be grateful. He demanded that his followers not judge others but rather give up all that they had and help those who were born less fortunate.