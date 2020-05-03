Blom: We can be stronger from this 'apocalypse'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many of us are familiar with the word “apocalypse.” It brings to mind destruction, the end of the world. Many movies, films and Netflix shows have an apocalyptic nature to them. The popular "Walking Dead," "Bird’s Nest," "Apocalypse Now" among many others, are terrifying accounts of the end of the world as we know it. Some religious people say that they have the end of the world, the apocalypse, calculated due to hidden messages in the Bible.

For some, this strange time we are living in can feel like a scary apocalypse, maybe even the end of the world, or at least the end of the world as we know it. In the Christian tradition, we just celebrated Easter, our churches were empty of the wonderful celebrations, the stirring music, the sermons, the sense of renewal as families and church communities gather together. The world is feeling this same separation from family, work, friends, all the things we take for granted. We are faced with uncertainty, anxiety, even fear.

But the word “apocalypse” is derived from the Greek word “apokálypsis,” which translates most literally to an uncovering or a revealing. In the Christian stories the ancient people were continuously faced with losing the world as they knew it. But out of those endings came a lesson, something was learned or revealed.