Blom: We can be stronger from this 'apocalypse'

Many of us are familiar with the word “apocalypse.” It brings to mind destruction, the end of the world. Many movies, films and Netflix shows have an apocalyptic nature to them. The popular "Walking Dead," "Bird’s Nest," "Apocalypse Now" among many others, are terrifying accounts of the end of the world as we know it. Some religious people say that they have the end of the world, the apocalypse, calculated due to hidden messages in the Bible.
For some, this strange time we are living in can feel like a scary apocalypse, maybe even the end of the world, or at least the end of the world as we know it. In the Christian tradition, we just celebrated Easter, our churches were empty of the wonderful celebrations, the stirring music, the sermons, the sense of renewal as families and church communities gather together. The world is feeling this same separation from family, work, friends, all the things we take for granted. We are faced with uncertainty, anxiety, even fear.
But the word “apocalypse” is derived from the Greek word “apokálypsis,” which translates most literally to an uncovering or a revealing. In the Christian stories the ancient people were continuously faced with losing the world as they knew it. But out of those endings came a lesson, something was learned or revealed.
As we learn to cope with this strange new world, and grieve the loss of loved ones and our old way of life, perhaps it is also a time for revelation. The virus does not know skin color, religion, faith or non-faith tradition, national identity, gender identity or language; it affects all of us and reveals our shared humanity. It also reveals the deep inequities in our systems that ultimately connect us to each other. We now rely on people who are paid minimum wage and often do not have health care to provide us with our essentials, food and medications. Farm workers, including immigrant farm workers, often work and live in close quarters, so if the virus spreads through their communities it could affect our food chain.
Sometimes something must die in order for new growth to take place. We are learning that we can do without some of the smaller conveniences and comforts. The pollution rate in our cities and water ways is decreasing as fossil fuel use decreases. We are seeing an outpouring of people wanting to help their neighbors and connecting on new levels. Communities are rallying around and creating new events to enjoy together. Family feuds are being healed. We are realizing what is important.
In the Christian story, that first Easter was a frightening time, an apocalyptic time, the world had changed dramatically and the future was uncertain, but ultimately what was revealed was a new way of being in the world that could save us from our worst instincts of selfishness, greed and destruction. This apocalyptic time that we are living is revealing that we are indeed connected in an intricate web of existence with each other and with creation. Knowing that we are all in this together can save us and ultimately our world.
The Rev. Barb E. Blom lives in Aurora and is the director of the Interfaith Center for Action and Healing, and the pastor of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in Spencer.
