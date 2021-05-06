Blowers: Justice unfairly delayed for Moravia principal

High school civics classes were a relic by the time I was in high school, but it was Bruce himself, along with another of my favorite teachers, Linda Arcangeli, whose combined efforts taught me what civics they could in my years at Moravia. Of the many things I learned in those years, among them were the basic tenets of the rights of the accused, which include the right of an accused to understand the nature of the charges against them, as well as the right to face one’s accuser. Indeed, our founding fathers were so convinced of the sanctity of these rights that they enshrined them in our Bill of Rights as the sixth amendment. However, since Bruce’s Facebook post a month ago, the status of his scenario is unchanged. He has now been on administrative leave for more than seven weeks with no explanation, nor charges levied against him. He does not know why, of what, nor by whom he has been accused. And as such, he is being denied these most fundamental rights.