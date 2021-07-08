Bottar: CNY broadband survey is critical to future improvements

To address this issue and build off the publicly available data, the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board , in partnership with its member Counties (Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, and Oswego) and ECC Technologies, LLC has been working on a detailed study of broadband access in the region. As part of this study, this past spring an inventory was completed of all the identifiable broadband infrastructure in the region, helping pinpoint key gaps within the network.

Currently, a public survey is underway to supplement the physical inventory, aimed at understanding where in our region people are unserved or underserved in terms of broadband access. A lack of access is not only about physical access to broadband infrastructure, but also can be related to poor service reliability and speeds, affordability, household resources, and other circumstances. The community survey will help identify specific issues and trends in the region and will become the basis of a comprehensive plan to address broadband issues facing residents and business owners in Central New York.