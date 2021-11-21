Brad Molloy: A banquet on a budget

“Be thankful for what you have and you'll end up having more. Concentrate on what you don't have and you'll never have enough.”

— Oprah Winfrey

Friends, there is an old show business phrase that one should always leave the audience wanting more. True, I'm not in the entertainment industry. The closest I've ever gotten to Broadway is when I picked up the DVD version of "Cats" from the $5 bin at Walmart, so you may be wondering where I'm going with all this, and I'll tell you: Thanksgiving.

Hear me out. We all know inflation is skyrocketing like Elon Musk on a joyride, so putting food on the table is getting harder and the thought of having a massive dinner is leaving many of us in a state of financial panic. But I believe I have a solution that not only will calm your nerves but also perhaps leave you with a few pennies in your pocket. First though, we have to look at what's keeping us from having the feast we fancy. Obviously, the big-ticket item is always going to be the turkey. This year's bird will run you around 20 percent more than last. Yams are up, too, and so is the price on potatoes. Fruits and flour have seen an increase, so pies will be pricey, as well. All total, this Thursday you could reasonably spend about $50 per person, which once you add a few grandparents and a couple aunt and uncle combos, you could easily be looking at a meal that runs well over $500 before the holiday is even toasted.

Holy giblets! How can anyone afford a Norman Rockwell holiday at these prices? Well, the solution is quite simple. In fact, it can be summed up in just one word: Swanson. Again, hear me out. The Hungry-Man roasted turkey dinner comes with all the stuffings including the stuffing itself and only cost about $3.50 per box. That means you could have 10 at the table without breaking a sweat — or your bank. Plus, they're microwavable! Not only are you saving money but time, as well.

Now before anyone scoffs thinking this idea is low rent, keep in mind that the Swanson also includes an apple and cranberry compote. How's that for fancy? It's so elegant that I don't even know what that even is. Is it the dessert? An entree? A side dish? Who knows? You're not going broke and that's all that matters. Plus, if you've gone this far, I've also thought of a way to recoup the cost of even this frozen boxed banquet. Two words: cash bar!

Yep, if Uncle Joe want to raise a glass, he better hope Aunt Helen brought her big purse, because the drinks aren't going to be free. By my logic, if all goes well, by the end of the day you'll have actually made money, which is always something to be thankful for. True, your family may not feel full but that's what a good host does. Remember, when entertaining, always leave them wanting more!

