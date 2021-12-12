Brad Molloy: A fine time for tradition

“What I don't like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day.”

— Phyllis Diller

Friends, if you haven't noticed yet Christmas is slowly approaching and with that are the yuletide traditions that come along with it. While some of these yearly activities can be sort of fun, others are a bit more abstract. Take the time-honored slippery slope of hanging mistletoe.

Now I'm not one to deny anyone a smooch, but why is it that we have to involve a ball of leaves in order to invoke romance? At no other point in the year do we get a pass at passion by stringing up a plant. Trust me, I've tried. Each spring I put out hanging baskets and I've yet to have anyone come puckering up because of it. Think I'm kidding? Next May go staple some shrubbery over a door frame and see who lines up.

Another custom is, of course, is carols. True, when I was young my school would have us kids gather at a senior center to sing, but the thought of walking up and down the streets trying to stay in key while your teeth are chattering from the cold has always seemed a bit peculiar. Once again, this is something that you can only get away with at this time of year. Serenade the neighbors in the summer and you can forget any thoughts of figgy pudding. Plus, demanding that you “won't go until you get some” will only result in an arrest.

The most dangerous of all the noel activities, though, has got to be the office Christmas party. I don't know who first thought it would be a great idea to pack a banquet room with a few dozen disgruntled employees, but what I do know is that once the open bar is up and running things can take a turn. Usually a DJ is doing their best to get the party started and once the liquid courage kicks in and the dance floor is flooded it becomes an HR nightmare. That shy guy from receiving is suddenly trying to do the hustle with Sharon from accounting and there's always that one person from sales that thinks they have moves like Jagger but in reality look as though they are being tasered. And don't even get me started on the receptionist that works the room holding up mistletoe (yeah, again with the mistletoe) while you're trying to eat your chicken cordon blue.

Remember, I'm not denying affection, I just don't like anyone's face being pressed up next to mine while I'm trying to chew. Once I'm done with my dessert feel free to flirt but until that time leave me alone to enjoy my meal. And not to be a Scrooge, but why is it called “mingling” during the office party but considered “harassment” when I'm on the clock?

Like I said, some traditions are fun and some are strange but no matter, it's the holiday season, so enjoy the festivities anyway you can. Even if some of those things make no sense at all. Mistletoe? Humbug!

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0