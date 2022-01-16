Brad Molloy: A little just isn't a lot

"Snow provokes responses that reach right back to childhood.”

— Andy Goldsworthy

Friends, can I just say that this winter has been nothing short of a tease? No? Well, I'm not quite sure how to put this gently, but this isn't a democracy so that's the topic of discussion today. Though I do believe my stance is pretty justified.

Picture it, you think of winter and you start imagining snowy drifts, whiteouts, building snowmen and sledding down a hill. In times past I remember shoveling for what seemed like hours just to barely make a dent in the driveway only to have it all covered back over the minute we started sipping our cocoa. And if we ever did get a snow day, that truly meant that the roads were impassable.

But this year the season hasn't turned up diddly squat. Seriously? Three inches in two months? Yet the temperatures are certainly cold enough. In fact, the last time I went to check the outdoor thermometer there was a small sign where it usually hangs reading “I've moved to the kitchen freezer to try and warm up a bit. See you in May,” which I must admit was both shocking and cute all at the same time. Seriously though, as I write today's column it is 7 degrees outside. Do you have any idea how cold that is? Well, I'll tell you. That's just 3 degrees below “pretty-darn” and only about 7 above “Oh, man!” So, yeah, it's a bit nippy to say the least.

What's my point, you may be wondering? The bottom line is that if I have to be experiencing this frost firsthand then I expect some bone-chilling benefits as well. Namely, if the temperatures are dropping, then so should the snowflakes. Please don't misunderstand me. I'm not saying I'm a big fan of snow, but I'm the type of person that likes my problems like I like my breakfast — well balanced. I hate looking out the window in the morning and seeing green grass, yet the moment I open the door to go outside, I'm hit with an Arctic blast so severe my face looks as though I just had Botox. Folks, I'm not wearing a mask to keep the epidemic at bay. Instead, I'm wearing it to prevent my tongue from getting gnawed off when my teeth begin chattering like a baseball card stuck in a bike wheel.

I'm beginning to think that I was a fool for ever buying a snowblower in the first place when a space heater would have been much more helpful. Honestly, I could have gotten more mileage out of the gas I placed in the Toro if I had simply sprayed it over the sidewalk and lit a match. I'm starting to worry that the warranty will run out before the gas tank does. Who do I need to complain to in order to get a little wonderland in my winter? Because I'm getting tired of having to wash out grass stains from attempting to make snow angels.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy's column appears here each Sunday.

