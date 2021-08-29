Brad Molloy: A Sunday to slow down

Sure, it's easy to be a Debbie Downer when there are so many pressures and issues to be concerned with. We have a pandemic that's been waxing and waning for over a year and a half. Vaccines that people will or will not take. A political landscape that's rougher than 80-grit sandpaper and climate change that's about to give Mother Nature a meltdown. Take any topic you can think of, no matter how trivial, and throw it under a microscope and without fail you'll find something terrible to focus in on.

But try being a Lazy Susan for a day and see where that gets you. You might accidentally notice that the sunsets lately have been pretty spectacular, if only we took the time to look at them. I'm not saying that we lose sight of the wrongs of the world, but it wouldn't hurt to drift away form that shore for a bit and enjoy the feeling of floating for a moment. Point is, we're all on this information overload, and we need to unburden ourselves a bit if only to give our shoulders a rest.

We've all heard that cliche about learning to dance in the rain, but even after the torrential storms we've had, I've yet to see a "Footloose" moment happening anywhere. So today, leave your complaints and catastrophes on the beach and dive into some calmness. Then maybe, just maybe, when you come back up for air, you won't be choking on the calamities but instead breathing a sigh of relief.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

