Brad Molloy: A Sunday to slow down

“The time to relax is when you don't have time for it.”
— Sydney Harris
My friends, I hope you've been enjoying your weekend to the fullest as this will be the last bastion of summertime peace and quiet for awhile to come. As soon as next week's holiday ends, schools will begin to open and the leaves will start to fall, thus making your weekends nothing more than an endless to-do list.
Seeing as though it will be early September, Christmas shopping will begin in force. So this weekend I want you to take your time, even if it's just for this Sunday, to slow down a little bit, relax and unwind. Allow the grass to grow a few more inches instead of gassing up the lawnmower, and wash the car sometime around Tuesday. That cluttered garage project that you've put off all summer isn't going to get any cleaner today than it was last month, so stop stressing over something you weren't going to do anyway.
You needn't be a productive member of society on your day off. After all, you can only hold a razor to a grindstone for so long until it starts to dull the blade. I say this not as a slight, but I look around and everyone seems to be so uptight and nervous lately that I thought it would benefit us all if we just took a day to, and pardon me if this comes across as a bit 1970's hippy, but be “in the now.”
Sure, it's easy to be a Debbie Downer when there are so many pressures and issues to be concerned with. We have a pandemic that's been waxing and waning for over a year and a half. Vaccines that people will or will not take. A political landscape that's rougher than 80-grit sandpaper and climate change that's about to give Mother Nature a meltdown. Take any topic you can think of, no matter how trivial, and throw it under a microscope and without fail you'll find something terrible to focus in on.
But try being a Lazy Susan for a day and see where that gets you. You might accidentally notice that the sunsets lately have been pretty spectacular, if only we took the time to look at them. I'm not saying that we lose sight of the wrongs of the world, but it wouldn't hurt to drift away form that shore for a bit and enjoy the feeling of floating for a moment. Point is, we're all on this information overload, and we need to unburden ourselves a bit if only to give our shoulders a rest.
We've all heard that cliche about learning to dance in the rain, but even after the torrential storms we've had, I've yet to see a "Footloose" moment happening anywhere. So today, leave your complaints and catastrophes on the beach and dive into some calmness. Then maybe, just maybe, when you come back up for air, you won't be choking on the calamities but instead breathing a sigh of relief.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com