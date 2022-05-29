Brad Molloy: A weekend for honor, sunshine and cookouts

“And I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me.”

— Lee Greenwood

It's the long weekend, my friends, as we begin to celebrate Memorial Day. Now this is a special holiday, because we don't waste our days roaming box stores or loitering in a mall looking for presents but instead, this is a day where we pay our respects to those who paid the ultimate price for the freedoms we all enjoy.

Before I begin to pontificate about the holiday allow me to clarify a few things you may not understand about this occasion. It is on Veterans Day that we give our thanks to those who served but, on Memorial Day, we honor the men and women of our armed forces that did not get to experience the joys of coming home. It is without jest that I feel that at the very least we should all take a moment to recognize that without their sacrifice in the service to our nation and the world at large the lives we live would be very different indeed.

That's not to say that this three-day weekend is going to be a strictly somber ordeal. In fact, Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer. State parks open up and the beaches will be bustling. Why we can't just make this the real beginning to the sunny season is a question always left unanswered, but even though it may not hold the moniker, it's sort of like a t-ball game; no one records the hits or runs, but deep inside we all know the score.

Memorial day for me is best symbolizes with the four B's; beer, buns, burgers and barbecue. It's the weekend where if you're not grilling, you're not living. Doesn't matter if you're standing by your basic Weber or a luxurious Napoleon Prestige PRO, if there's geysers of flame then you know you're doing this holiday right. And not to sound sexist, but there is something primal in a guy's brain that says we as men must man the grill even if it means wearing an apron with a “Kiss the cook” logo embroidered on it.

Forget puberty or even your bar mitzvah, you'll know that you've really become a man when your dad hands you those blackened tongs and says “Why don't you take over for a while” as you proudly begin making your first charred lines in a sirloin. One minute your Huck Finn and the next? You're Gordon Ramsey flipping burgers with the best of them. And yes, being a novice, you'll slip and lose a burger down in between the grates of the grill, but for one searing moment you are the master of the meat and it's a rite of passage that's no child takes lightly.

The rest of the day is pretty much a blur of parades and potato salad and by day's end your making smores all the while thinking of those summer nights to come. But again, take the time to pay your respects and then enjoy the freedom to savor all the flavors this holiday provides.

