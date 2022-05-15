Brad Molloy: A zero dressed to the nines

“Dance me to the end of love.”

— Leonard Cohen

Folks, throughout the year there are number of different seasons. Obviously, there's winter, spring, summer and fall, but then there are the more specific types like hunting, skiing and of course the holiday season. Presently we find ourselves in the midst of prom season.

Each weekend there are droves of teenagers all dressed to impress. The girls have their hair styled in the latest fashion, donning dresses that look like they should be walking a red carpet not attending a school sanctioned function and young men sporting tuxedos with tails, accessorized with patent leather shoes and bow ties. It's a rite of passage for most high schoolers to attend the prom, and for the majority of students this is a night they have been waiting patiently for most of their academic careers.

Be that as it may, prom is not the simplest of evenings, because before anyone steps foot on the dance floor one must first ask someone to go with them. This simple sending of a request was the most daunting experience for yours truly, because while in my mind I was a great catch, girls weren't exactly lining up to reel me in.

Looking back on my junior year I can see why that was the case, because I was 110 pounds soaking wet with acne that actively repelled any chances of romance, and back then my voice that was about as deep as a puddle after a light rain. Oh yes, I was truly a hot mess, but even in my most awkward state, I still mustered up whatever courage I had to ask a couple of girls to go with me. Unfortunately, the first few times I proposed a date to the prom I was met with blank stares and then the truly soul crushing answer of “No.” Sometimes I would get a “No, thank you” if the person was feeling generous, but the conclusion was still the same. They didn't have the foresight to see the devilish hunk I would become but judged me on the dorkiness that stood before them.

Luckily though there was a girl who had about as many options left as I did and we ended up going together and having a great time. But I don't hold any grudges toward the ones who declined my offer, and after years of therapy I can now look back with a light fondness and pity for my gawky younger self. I will say this though, nothing makes you feel old like seeing the girl you wanted to ask to the prom post photos to her Facebook feed of her daughter now attending her own formal.

Time certainly flies by. So, to the students about to attend the prom, please enjoy the night while it lasts, and with any luck you'll look back at your younger selves and laugh at how silly you may have looked all the while knowing how cool you definitely felt.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

